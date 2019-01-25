CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Two amateur divers who canceled their vacation plans for what they thought was a hopeless mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have been named winners of one of Australia's most prestigious awards.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison presented Australian of the Year Award 2019 trophies to anesthetist Richard Harris and his dive buddy Craig Challen at a ceremony in Canberra.

An Australian of the Year is chosen by a government-appointed board to celebrate the achievements and contributions of eminent citizens who are regarded as role models.

The complex rescue against the odds by an international team in July captured international attention. Both Australians conceded they didn't expect that all 13 team members trapped in the cave for two weeks would emerge alive.