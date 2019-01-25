TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Famed Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang and his producer friend, Wang Jing, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in a luxury hotel in Sydney, reports said Friday.

Gao appeared in Sydney’s Downing Center District Court on Friday, while Wang appeared through video link. Both denied accusations of raping a woman multiple times at the Shangri-La Hotel in The Rocks on the night of Mar. 27, 2018, after they completed a filming session and left a celebratory gathering at a local karaoke bar, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

The film star and his friend face at least seven charges, including aggravated assault in company, deprivation of liberty, and aggravated indecent assault in company, wrote the Guardian. The maximum penalty is imprisonment for life.

The trial is scheduled to take place in late October and is expected to last six weeks, the report said.

Dubbed the Chinese Hugh Jackman, Gao Yunxiang currently lives under electronic monitoring with his celebrity wife in Chatswood, New South Wales. He was granted bail after his arrest in June last year.

The case against the celebrity has attracted hordes of Chinese fans and media attention. In November, Gao’s lawyer told a Sydney court that the woman, who has been portrayed as a victim in the case, may have made up a story to avoid an argument with her husband, according to the Guardian.