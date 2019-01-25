  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese star Gao Yunxiang pleads not guilty to rape charges in Australia

Gao could face a life sentence if found guilty of the sexual assault charges

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/25 17:19
Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang

Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Famed Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang and his producer friend, Wang Jing, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in a luxury hotel in Sydney, reports said Friday.

Gao appeared in Sydney’s Downing Center District Court on Friday, while Wang appeared through video link. Both denied accusations of raping a woman multiple times at the Shangri-La Hotel in The Rocks on the night of Mar. 27, 2018, after they completed a filming session and left a celebratory gathering at a local karaoke bar, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

The film star and his friend face at least seven charges, including aggravated assault in company, deprivation of liberty, and aggravated indecent assault in company, wrote the Guardian. The maximum penalty is imprisonment for life.

The trial is scheduled to take place in late October and is expected to last six weeks, the report said.

Dubbed the Chinese Hugh Jackman, Gao Yunxiang currently lives under electronic monitoring with his celebrity wife in Chatswood, New South Wales. He was granted bail after his arrest in June last year.

The case against the celebrity has attracted hordes of Chinese fans and media attention. In November, Gao’s lawyer told a Sydney court that the woman, who has been portrayed as a victim in the case, may have made up a story to avoid an argument with her husband, according to the Guardian.
Gao Yunxiang
sexual assault
rape

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese film director Niu's 'stupid man' comment over rape charge reminds netizens of Jackie Chan
Taiwanese film director Niu's 'stupid man' comment over rape charge reminds netizens of Jackie Chan
2018/12/10 16:07
Taiwanese film director Doze Niu being investigated for rape
Taiwanese film director Doze Niu being investigated for rape
2018/12/07 12:45
Taiwan socialite Justin Lee to pay compensation to seven more sex scandal victims
Taiwan socialite Justin Lee to pay compensation to seven more sex scandal victims
2018/11/21 19:28
Pakistani man to serve 8 years in jail for raping mentally disabled Taiwanese woman
Pakistani man to serve 8 years in jail for raping mentally disabled Taiwanese woman
2018/11/06 13:08
Woman told police she was raped by Chinese billionaire
Woman told police she was raped by Chinese billionaire
2018/11/03 05:46