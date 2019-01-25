BERLIN (AP) — German media are reporting that the government is lowering its growth forecast for the current year from 1.8 percent to 1 percent.

Business daily Handelsblatt reported Friday that the cautious prediction is motivated by a weakening global economy and the delays in finalizing Britain's orderly exit from the European Union.

The newspaper reports that the government expects growth to rise again to 1.6 percent in 2020.

Preliminary figures for 2018 show the German economy grew 1.5 percent, down from 2.2 percent in each of the previous two years.

Germany's economy has enjoyed growth since 2010.