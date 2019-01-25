TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A month after swearing in as mayor of Chiayi City, Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠) has yet to nail down her deputy, while a rumor has surfaced that the unfilled deputy role is awaiting a nod from Democratic Progress Party (DPP) politician Hsu Wen-Chih's (徐文志), who has surprisingly confirmed this offer on Friday.

Hsu, the 57-year-old Deputy CEO of the Executive Yuan's Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan Joint Service Center, on Friday, confirmed the rumor to an Apple Daily reporter, and implicitly admitted his interest in accepting the offer, while asserting his strong support of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Hsu is a senior architect and took roles as consultant and urban planning committee member within the former Chiayi Government. Hsu stepped down as the chairman of the Chiayi Tsai Ing-wen Club (嘉義小英之友會) in late 2018, but has remained politically active in the local community.

The United Daily News (UDN) reports that the deputy mayor, the director of urban development bureau, the health bureau chief, and the public works bureau chief have remained unfilled since Huang took office late last year. Ａ staff close to Huang told media that her top priority for the position of deputy is now Hsu.

The report said that Hsu and Huang have known each other for a long time and Huang admires Hsu's engineering and urban planning expertise. Huang is reportedly hoping that Hsu can join the team to contribute his talents, believing it will give a plus for her city development strategy.

The majority of local DPP officials said they would respect Hsu's decision and do not think his political stance will be in conflict with his expertise in the team led by Huang, according to UDN. Apple Daily says that if it comes true, it would be the first political relationship of its kind in the country, one in which a city mayor or a county magistrate has appointed a deputy from the opposition.