TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In light of increasing tensions and political instability in the South American nation of Venezuela, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday issued a warning to Taiwanese nationals urging them to avoid travel to the country.

MOFA has maintained its “orange” level advisory on travel to Venezuela, which is the second highest level of caution, however the ministry has stated that for the time being, all Taiwanese nationals are encouraged to avoid the country.



A statement reported by CNA asked travelers to “exercise extreme caution” and to “avoid crowded places.”

In recent weeks, most nations in the region, including Brazil and the United States, have declared their recognition of Juan Guaido, the leader of the country’s legislature, as the interim President of Venezuela, effectively breaking diplomatic ties with the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, Guaido likewise declared himself acting president of the country. The move resulted in political chaos on Thursday, Jan. 24 with tens of thousands of demonstrators and activists taking to the streets in cities across Venezuela. Many are protesting in support of Maduro, while others are demanding Maduro step down and cede power to Guaido.

MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee was quoted by CNA.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela and post information on the Bureau of Consular Affairs website about the latest developments and when the travel warning might be lifted."

A MOFA statement released Thursday expressed hope that the country would soon recover from its political crisis, and make a quick return to democratic constitutionalism, to allow the people to return to a normal pace of life.

Recognizing Venezuela’s need for international support, MOFA has also extended a hand offering humanitarian assistance if necessary.



Opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself interim President, Jan. 23 (Associated Press Photo)



President Maduro announces breaking of diplomatic relations with U.S., Jan. 23 (Associated Press Photo)