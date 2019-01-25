TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At this year’s annual KKBOX Music Awards, the award for “Artist of the Year Award” will go to the Korean K-POP super group Super Junior, it has been announced.

This will be the first year in 14 years of the KKBOX Awards that the award has gone to a Korean Artist reports AllKpop. The awards ceremony is going to be the evening of Jan. 26 at the Taipei Arena, and will be broadcast live on online and on television for audiences at home.

Super Junior will be present to accept the award and will perform a medley of their most popular songs at the event.

The annual awards are determined based on performance and clicks through the applications over the previous year, which means that users of KKBOX and music fans are the ones who collectively determine the winners.

While other Korean artists have attended the awards ceremony, and received awards in the past, this will be the first year that a music artist whose first language is not Mandarin or Taiwanese has won the “Artist of the Year Award,” according to AllKpop.

Super Junior released their first album in 2005, and have been a mainstay of the K-Pop scene ever since, only growing more popular on the international stage over time.

The group released a mini-album “One More Time” in October 2018, which only buoyed their ratings and plays on top of their immensely popular full length album “Play,” released in November 2017, which includes the hits “Black Suit,” and “One More Chance.”

KKBOX is Taiwan’s most popular online music sharing platform, founded in 2004, which now boasts more than 10 million users internationally.

