TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Friday the uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for November and December 2018, with the NT$10 million Special Prize winning number being 88515559, and the NT$2 million Grand Prize winning number being 47551146. Are you a lucky winner?

Special Prize - 88515559

NT$10 million for matching all digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize - 47551146

NT$2 million for matching all digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

83513 656 , 85250 862 , 61472 404

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize - NT$40,000 for matching last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize -NT$10,000 for matching last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize - NT$4,000 for matching last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize -NT$1,000 for matching last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize - NT$200 for matching last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional Sixth Prize

185 , 079 , 442

NT$200 for matching all three digits of Additional Sixth Prize winning numbers.

Claiming prize money

In order to receive the prize money for a winning receipt, the winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any participating financial institution from Feb. 6 to May 6.

Note that as of Jan. 1, Taiwan's post offices no longer offer cash redemption services for winning uniform-invoices. The Ministry of Finance is preparing to launch a smart phone app to offer this service digitally.

The following banks currently offer the cash redemption service.

Taiwan First Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, and National Agricultural Bank.

For the third tier prizes and below, any of the 1,233 credit cooperatives across the country will offer cash redemption service.

And beginning in 2019, fifth and sixth tier prize amounts can be redeemed for in-store credit at any convenience store as well as supermarkets, including Simple Mart and PX mart, according to the MOF.

Further Regulations

A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person serving as proxy, as entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money, should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.

If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.

If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.

For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand, or special prize, a 20 percent withholding tax is levied on the prize.

Each invoice may win only one prize.

For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.

The lottery, designed to boost tax revenues, was introduced on Jan. 1, 1951. The lottery has successfully encouraged people in Taiwan to obtain receipts for every purchase made with businesses at or above a certain amount of monthly turnover.