TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A huge pig lamp forms the main attraction at this year’s Hualien Pacific Lantern Festival.

The Hualien Pacific Lantern Festival has been running for seven years, and this year coincides with Lunar New Year celebrations. As it is the year of the pig, a 15-meter-high fang-bearing paper boar has been erected as the festival centerpiece.

It will stand before the annual “starry sky” firework display at the opening show, providing an early welcome to the new year.

The pig installment has been constructed with dynamic light and sound technology, which it will flaunt at a three-minute “miniature show” every half hour between 6:30 and 9 p.m. from now until Feb. 24.

Thousands of red lanterns have been strung along streets beside Dong Da Men night market (東大門夜市), and the local government has established eight themed “lantern zones” for local citizens and tourists to peruse.

In addition, there will be water fountain displays every day from 10 a.m. at the Liuyutan scenic area (鯉魚潭風景區), home of the famous inflatable red-faced duck family.

The Hualien County government tourism director said this year’s main light show will feature 3D interactive images combined with an extravagant sound and light display.



Festival map (Hualien County government)