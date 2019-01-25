  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Huge pig lantern centerpiece of Hualien Pacific Lantern Festival 2019

The festival coincides with Lunar New Year celebrations this year.

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/25 14:22
(Hualien County government)

(Hualien County government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A huge pig lamp forms the main attraction at this year’s Hualien Pacific Lantern Festival.

The Hualien Pacific Lantern Festival has been running for seven years, and this year coincides with Lunar New Year celebrations. As it is the year of the pig, a 15-meter-high fang-bearing paper boar has been erected as the festival centerpiece.

It will stand before the annual “starry sky” firework display at the opening show, providing an early welcome to the new year.

The pig installment has been constructed with dynamic light and sound technology, which it will flaunt at a three-minute “miniature show” every half hour between 6:30 and 9 p.m. from now until Feb. 24.

Thousands of red lanterns have been strung along streets beside Dong Da Men night market (東大門夜市), and the local government has established eight themed “lantern zones” for local citizens and tourists to peruse.

In addition, there will be water fountain displays every day from 10 a.m. at the Liuyutan scenic area (鯉魚潭風景區), home of the famous inflatable red-faced duck family.

The Hualien County government tourism director said this year’s main light show will feature 3D interactive images combined with an extravagant sound and light display.


Festival map (Hualien County government)
Hualien
Hualien Pacific Lantern Festival
Lantern Festival
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in New Taipei to take place on Feb 16 and 19
Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in New Taipei to take place on Feb 16 and 19
2019/01/23 16:07
Taiwan plans charter flight between Hualien and central Japan
Taiwan plans charter flight between Hualien and central Japan
2019/01/22 14:35
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau recommends visiting Aowanda during Lunar New Year
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau recommends visiting Aowanda during Lunar New Year
2019/01/20 15:31
Pingtung announces performance highlights for 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival
Pingtung announces performance highlights for 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival
2019/01/20 12:31
Taiwan exports honey oranges and cabbages to Singapore
Taiwan exports honey oranges and cabbages to Singapore
2019/01/19 15:28