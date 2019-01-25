TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍)’s brother publicly voiced his support for a new party leader on Jan. 24, in a sign of deepened family rift as a general election is slated for 2021.

Lee Hsien Yang (李顯陽) wrote a Facebook post Thursday congratulating Tan Cheng Bock (陳清木), 78, a former member of the ruling People’s Action Party, and who recently filed an application to form a new party called the Progress Singapore Party.

"Cheng Bock will groom future parliamentarians who will serve our country and people before party or self," Lee Hsien Yang said. "This is good for the future of Singapore. Cheng Bock is the leader Singapore deserves," he added.

Lee Hsien Yang’s remarks come amid a bitter family feud over the fate of the estate of their father Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀), which underscores a rare public display of acrimony from the family that has governed the city state since its establishment.

Lee Kuan Yew, who served as prime minister of Singapore from 1959 to 1990, had reportedly wished for the property where he dwelled for most of his 91 years to be demolished. Prime Minister Lee was accused by his two younger siblings, including Lee Hsien Yang, of maneuvering covertly and fiddling their father’s instructions, wrote Bloomberg.