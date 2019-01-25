  1. Home
Australia overtakes Sri Lankan total in day-night Gabba test

By  Associated Press
2019/01/25 13:23
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia lost two wickets in the first session Friday but overtook Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 144 on the second day of the day-night test at the Gabba.

Resuming overnight on 72 for two, the home side reached 159-4 at tea, a lead of 15 runs. Not-out batsmen Marnus Labuschagne (36) and Travis Head (29) had put on 77 runs for the hosts.

Sri Lanka has never won a test match in Australia.

