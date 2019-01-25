  1. Home
Sundance: Documentary dives deep into the fraud of Theranos

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2019/01/25 13:07
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, Alex Gibney, director of the fIlm "Zero Days" poses for a photo at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015 file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Oscar-winn

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney has premiered his latest documentary on the fraudulent tech startup Theranos at the Sundance Film Festival Thursday night.

"The Inventor: Out for Blood In Silicon Valley" is among a handful of films that kicked off the annual independent festival. It looks at the rise and fall of the blood-testing company and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Gibney says the most difficult thing about making the film was that at first nobody would talk to them. But a breakthrough came later in the process when someone inside the company sent a motherlode of never-before-seen footage.

"The Inventor" will air on HBO later this year.