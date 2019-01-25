PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The 2019 Sundance Film Festival has officially begun with the Thursday night premiere of "After the Wedding." The film is an English-language remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.

Moore's husband, Bart Freundlich, wrote and directed the adaptation. He and Moore came to the festival together 22 years ago for the film "The Myth of Fingerprints," before they were married or had kids. He says it made this experience something special.

The new take has one significant change from the original. Moore's character was originally a man, but she suggested the gender flip to her husband.