Julianne Moore, left, a cast member in "After the Wedding," poses with her husband, the film's writer/director Bart Freundlich, at the premiere of the
Julianne Moore, left, a cast member in "After the Wedding," looks over at her husband, the film's writer/director Bart Freundlich, as they are intervi
Bart Freundlich, right, writer/director of "After the Wedding," poses with his wife, cast member Julianne Moore, at the premiere of the film on the op
Julianne Moore, a cast member in "After the Wedding," poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Thurs
Michelle Williams, a cast member in "After the Wedding," poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Th
Michelle Williams, a cast member in "After the Wedding," arrives at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival,
Robert Redford, president and founder of the Sundance Institute, addresses reporters during the opening day press conference at the 2019 Sundance Film
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The 2019 Sundance Film Festival has officially begun with the Thursday night premiere of "After the Wedding." The film is an English-language remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.
Moore's husband, Bart Freundlich, wrote and directed the adaptation. He and Moore came to the festival together 22 years ago for the film "The Myth of Fingerprints," before they were married or had kids. He says it made this experience something special.
The new take has one significant change from the original. Moore's character was originally a man, but she suggested the gender flip to her husband.