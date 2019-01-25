WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, being issued a subpoena to appear before a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election have agreed on a Feb. 12 interview date.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's lawyer, said Thursday night that the two sides had reached an agreement on a date for Cohen to testify following the Senate intelligence committee's decision to subpoena him.

The development comes one day after Cohen postponed his public testimony to a House committee, citing ongoing cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and threats against his family.

Cohen, the president's onetime fixer, is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in March.

Any interview with Cohen would almost certainly take place in private, in keeping with how the panel generally conducts Russia-related hearings.

___

1:30 p.m.

A Senate committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a day after Cohen postponed his public testimony to a House committee.

Word of the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee comes from one of Cohen's lawyers, Lanny Davis. Davis' statement doesn't say whether Cohen will comply with the subpoena.

That committee generally has held its Russia-related hearings in private.

Cohen delayed his Feb. 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the advice of his defense team because Cohen is still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Davis also said Cohen has received threats against his family.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump business proposal in Moscow. He's set to begin a three-year prison sentence in March.