  1. Home
  2. World

Melbourne, Australia, set to roast on hottest day in decade

By  Associated Press
2019/01/25 09:26
Japan's Naomi Osaka takes a drink as she walks to a practice session at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan.

Japan's Naomi Osaka takes a drink as she walks to a practice session at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan.

The roof to Rod Laver Arena is closed during the women's semifinal between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and United States' Danielle Collins due

The roof to Rod Laver Arena is closed during the women's semifinal between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and United States' Danielle Collins due

Spectators watch the women's semifinal between Japan's Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Rod Laver Arena after the roof was c

Spectators watch the women's semifinal between Japan's Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Rod Laver Arena after the roof was c

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic waits as the roof of Rod Laver Arena is closed due to extreme heat during her semifinal against United States' Dan

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic waits as the roof of Rod Laver Arena is closed due to extreme heat during her semifinal against United States' Dan

The roof of Rod Laver Arena is closed during the women's semifinal between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and United States' Danielle Collins due

The roof of Rod Laver Arena is closed during the women's semifinal between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and United States' Danielle Collins due

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne residents have been warned that they could endure power outages on Friday as Australia's second-largest city is forecast to experience its hottest day in a decade.

The Victoria state capital, with a population of 5 million, is set to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit). That would be Melbourne's hottest day since Feb. 7, 2009 — a day of catastrophic wildfires that than is remembered as Black Saturday.

That day, the temperature soared to 46.4 C (115.5 F). Wildfires killed 173 people and razed more than 2,000 homes in Victoria.

Scores of wildfires are raging in southeast Australia, with authorities warning the fire risk is high.

Victoria Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said three power generators had shut down on Friday, as infrastructure struggled to keep up with demand.