RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Copa America host Brazil has been drawn in a relatively easy group for this year's tournament, where it will face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru.

The draw was made on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, and saw Lionel Messi's Argentina facing the toughest path of the top-seeded teams as it was placed in a group with Colombia, Paraguay and guest nation Qatar.

In the third group, Uruguay will start its campaign against Ecuador, then play against guest Japan before finishing against defending champion Chile.

Brazil will open the tournament against Bolivia on June 14 at Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium.

The top two teams in each group plus the two best third-place finishers will qualify for the quarterfinals.

