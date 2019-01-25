Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Sergio Ramos his side's first goal during a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring a penalty during a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Bernabe
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos kicks the ball to score a penalty during a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid's coach Santiago Solari looks on prior of a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Bernabeu stadium in Ma
Real Madrid's coach Santiago Solari looks on prior of a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Bernabeu stadium in Ma
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty during a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the
Girona's Marc Muniesa controls the ball during a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, S
MADRID (AP) — With some help from defender Sergio Ramos in attack, Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Girona 4-2 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Thursday.
Ramos twice gave Madrid the lead against a gritty Girona team that had opened the scoring less than 10 minute into the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
A late goal by Karim Benzema gave the hosts a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg next week at Girona, which is trying to pull off another Copa upset after eliminating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.
Real Betis drew 1-1 at Espanyol earlier Thursday in their first-leg match.
