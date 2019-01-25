MADRID (AP) — With some help from defender Sergio Ramos in attack, Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Girona 4-2 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ramos twice gave Madrid the lead against a gritty Girona team that had opened the scoring less than 10 minute into the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

A late goal by Karim Benzema gave the hosts a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg next week at Girona, which is trying to pull off another Copa upset after eliminating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Real Betis drew 1-1 at Espanyol earlier Thursday in their first-leg match.

