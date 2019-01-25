DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Oliver Jarvis broke a 26-year-old record at Daytona International Speedway in putting the Mazda DPi from Team Joest on the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Jarvis went to the top of the scoring chart early in Thursday's qualifying session with a lap at 1 minute, 33.685 seconds. It broke the mark by two-tenths of a second set by P.J. Jones in 1993 in a GTP-class Toyota.

The Englishman spoiled a strong run by Team Penske, which qualified second and third for the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday. Ricky Taylor earned the second spot in Penske's Acura ARX-05, while teammate Juan Pablo Montoya was third in his first time qualifying the sports car for the organization.

Team Joest wound up first and fourth on the starting grid with Jonathan Bomarito putting its second car on the second row. Felipe Nasr had the fastest Cadillac DPi-V.R in fifth for Action Express Racing.

Nasr is the reigning IMSA champion and led the way for four more Cadillacs in qualifying. Jordan Taylor was sixth for Wayne Taylor Racing, ahead of Juncos Racing's Agustin Canapino, then Tristan Vautier and Stephen Simpson for JDC-Miller Motorsports.

James Allen in an Oreca 07 Gibson for DragonSpeed won the LMP2 pole.

In the GT Le Mans class, Nick Tandy put a Porsche on the pole as four different manufacturers qualified in the first two rows. IMSA GTLM champion Jan Magnussen of Corvette Racing was second, Ryan Briscoe in a Ford GT for Chip Ganassi Racing was third and followed by Davide Rigon in Risi Competizione's Ferrari 488.

Marcos Gomes gave Via Italia's Ferrari 488 the pole in the GT Daytona class.

