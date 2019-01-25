  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/25 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 268.25 268.25 267.35 267.35 Down 2.05
Feb 265.40 265.45 264.60 264.75 Down 1.10
Mar 265.35 266.40 263.45 264.45 Down 1.00
Apr 266.25 266.25 264.30 264.90 Down 1.10
May 266.40 267.30 264.45 265.30 Down 1.05
Jun 266.95 266.95 265.95 265.95 Down 1.10
Jul 267.50 267.80 265.70 266.15 Down 1.10
Aug 266.70 Down 1.15
Sep 267.40 268.00 266.25 266.85 Down 1.10
Oct 268.60 268.60 267.45 267.45 Down 1.15
Nov 268.80 268.80 267.70 267.70 Down 1.00
Dec 269.05 269.10 267.20 267.50 Down 1.05
Jan 267.95 Down 1.05
Feb 268.05 Down 1.00
Mar 268.10 Down 1.00
Apr 268.70 Down 1.00
May 268.70 Down 1.00
Jun 269.15 Down 1.00
Jul 269.25 Down 1.00
Aug 269.60 Down 1.00
Sep 269.80 Down 1.05
Oct 270.00 Down 1.05
Nov 270.10 Down 1.05
Dec 270.35 Down 1.05
Mar 270.90 Down 1.00
May 270.95 Down 1.00
Jul 271.00 Down 1.00
Sep 271.05 Down 1.00
Dec 271.10 Down 1.00
Mar 271.15 Down 1.00
May 271.20 Down 1.00
Jul 271.25 Down 1.00
Sep 271.30 Down 1.00
Dec 271.35 Down 1.00
Mar 271.40 Down 1.00
May 271.45 Down 1.00
Jul 271.50 Down 1.00
Sep 271.55 Down 1.00
Dec 271.60 Down 1.00