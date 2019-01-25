New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|268.25
|268.25
|267.35
|267.35 Down 2.05
|Feb
|265.40
|265.45
|264.60
|264.75 Down 1.10
|Mar
|265.35
|266.40
|263.45
|264.45 Down 1.00
|Apr
|266.25
|266.25
|264.30
|264.90 Down 1.10
|May
|266.40
|267.30
|264.45
|265.30 Down 1.05
|Jun
|266.95
|266.95
|265.95
|265.95 Down 1.10
|Jul
|267.50
|267.80
|265.70
|266.15 Down 1.10
|Aug
|266.70 Down 1.15
|Sep
|267.40
|268.00
|266.25
|266.85 Down 1.10
|Oct
|268.60
|268.60
|267.45
|267.45 Down 1.15
|Nov
|268.80
|268.80
|267.70
|267.70 Down 1.00
|Dec
|269.05
|269.10
|267.20
|267.50 Down 1.05
|Jan
|267.95 Down 1.05
|Feb
|268.05 Down 1.00
|Mar
|268.10 Down 1.00
|Apr
|268.70 Down 1.00
|May
|268.70 Down 1.00
|Jun
|269.15 Down 1.00
|Jul
|269.25 Down 1.00
|Aug
|269.60 Down 1.00
|Sep
|269.80 Down 1.05
|Oct
|270.00 Down 1.05
|Nov
|270.10 Down 1.05
|Dec
|270.35 Down 1.05
|Mar
|270.90 Down 1.00
|May
|270.95 Down 1.00
|Jul
|271.00 Down 1.00
|Sep
|271.05 Down 1.00
|Dec
|271.10 Down 1.00
|Mar
|271.15 Down 1.00
|May
|271.20 Down 1.00
|Jul
|271.25 Down 1.00
|Sep
|271.30 Down 1.00
|Dec
|271.35 Down 1.00
|Mar
|271.40 Down 1.00
|May
|271.45 Down 1.00
|Jul
|271.50 Down 1.00
|Sep
|271.55 Down 1.00
|Dec
|271.60 Down 1.00