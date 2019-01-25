  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/25 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 108.45 Up 1.80
Mar 103.70 106.10 103.05 105.30 Up 1.90
May 106.85 109.15 106.25 108.45 Up 1.80
Jul 109.75 111.75 109.05 111.20 Up 1.80
Sep 112.35 114.45 111.80 113.90 Up 1.70
Dec 116.00 118.20 115.65 117.65 Up 1.65
Mar 120.05 121.80 119.40 121.35 Up 1.65
May 122.35 123.85 121.70 123.60 Up 1.65
Jul 124.30 126.00 123.85 125.75 Up 1.65
Sep 126.30 128.05 125.90 127.80 Up 1.60
Dec 129.25 131.05 128.95 130.80 Up 1.60
Mar 132.00 133.85 132.00 133.85 Up 1.65
May 135.90 Up 1.65
Jul 137.85 Up 1.65
Sep 139.70 Up 1.65
Dec 140.00 141.90 140.00 141.90 Up 1.65