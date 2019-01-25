New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|108.45
|Up
|1.80
|Mar
|103.70
|106.10
|103.05
|105.30
|Up
|1.90
|May
|106.85
|109.15
|106.25
|108.45
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|109.75
|111.75
|109.05
|111.20
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|112.35
|114.45
|111.80
|113.90
|Up
|1.70
|Dec
|116.00
|118.20
|115.65
|117.65
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|120.05
|121.80
|119.40
|121.35
|Up
|1.65
|May
|122.35
|123.85
|121.70
|123.60
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|124.30
|126.00
|123.85
|125.75
|Up
|1.65
|Sep
|126.30
|128.05
|125.90
|127.80
|Up
|1.60
|Dec
|129.25
|131.05
|128.95
|130.80
|Up
|1.60
|Mar
|132.00
|133.85
|132.00
|133.85
|Up
|1.65
|May
|135.90
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|137.85
|Up
|1.65
|Sep
|139.70
|Up
|1.65
|Dec
|140.00
|141.90
|140.00
|141.90
|Up
|1.65