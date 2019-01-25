TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dismissing calls to remove Canada's ambassador to China after the diplomat said extraditing a Chinese executive to the U.S. would not be a "happy outcome."

Ambassador John McCallum also said Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has a strong case to avoid extradition and suggested the case is politically motived. The remarks to Chinese-language media surprised many and fueled speculation of an attempt to lower tensions between Canada and China.

Trudeau smiled Thursday when asked about removing McCallum. He said a change wouldn't help the two detained Canadians get home sooner. China detained the Canadians in an apparent retaliation for the Meng arrest.

Opposition Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau should fire McCallum because his remarks raise concerns about the politicization of the Meng case.