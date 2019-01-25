LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of a Korean pop star have raised more than $2,000 to name a baby deer at the Los Angeles Zoo after their favorite doe-eyed singer.

The zoo's new baby pudu was named Haechan after a member of K-pop group NCT and its two subgroups, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

The pudu made its media debut at the zoo Thursday, though he has previously been on public display after he was born Dec. 19.

Donors typically name animals born at the zoo. But after tweeting about the newborn pudu, the zoo realized Haechan's fans had long thought the 18-year-old resembled the tiny deer.

The zoo then posted that if fans raised $2,000 for conservation work, the pudu would be named Haechan. The money was raised within hours after the post.