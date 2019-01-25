NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Acosta has some follow-up comments on the Trump administration.

The CNN Chief White House Correspondent, who has frequently clashed with President Donald Trump and other officials, has a book coming out June 11. He's calling it "The Enemy of the People," Trump's inflammatory insult for the cable network and others whose reporting displeases him.

HarperCollins Publishers told The Associated Press on Thursday that Acosta would describe the "near-constant conflict" in covering Trump and offer portraits of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others.