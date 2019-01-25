PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Hollywood is bundling up and descending on Park City, Utah to kick off the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Thursday.

The festival will officially get started Thursday evening with the world premieres of "After The Wedding," an adaptation of Susanne Bier's Oscar-nominated Danish film starring Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore, and "The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley," Alex Gibney's documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

In all, 117 films are set to premiere at the festival which runs through Feb. 3.