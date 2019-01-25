  1. Home
  2. World

Chris Brown accuser alleges multiple rapes, lawyer says

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/25 00:13
Doormen wait outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel Tuesday Jan.22, 2019 in Paris. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris a

Doormen wait outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel Tuesday Jan.22, 2019 in Paris. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris a

People walk in front of the Mandarin Oriental hotel Tuesday Jan.22, 2019 in Paris. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Pari

People walk in front of the Mandarin Oriental hotel Tuesday Jan.22, 2019 in Paris. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Pari

A woman walks past the Crystal Club in Paris, Tuesday Jan.22, 2019. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman

A woman walks past the Crystal Club in Paris, Tuesday Jan.22, 2019. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman

FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. U.S. sin

FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. U.S. sin

People walk past the Crystal Club in Paris, Tuesday Jan.22, 2019. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman f

People walk past the Crystal Club in Paris, Tuesday Jan.22, 2019. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman f

PARIS (AP) — The lawyer for a woman who filed a rape complaint in Paris against American singer Chris Brown and two other men says she was raped four times during a drug-fueled party.

Police questioned Brown and the others before releasing them from custody without charges Tuesday. The Paris prosecutor's office says the investigation hasn't been closed.

Lawyer Franck Serfati told The Associated Press on Thursday the woman alleges she was forced to take cocaine and raped by the three men at a Paris hotel.

Brown's legal representative in France, Raphael Chiche, didn't immediately respond to several calls and messages seeking comment.

Chiche tweeted Wednesday he was preparing a defamation complaint that "#ChrisBrown will file against his accuser."

The Associated Press identifies people making sexual assault allegations who agree to be named. Serfati's client requested anonymity.