Podcast: The NFL has an officiating problem

The NFL has an officiating problem.

PodcastOne Sports Now guest host Rob Maaddi and AP Pro Football writer Barry Wilner discuss the blown call that cost the New Orleans Saints a trip to the Super Bowl and whether other questionable penalties and video reviews will lead to rules changes.

Maaddi breaks down another impressive performance by Tom Brady in New England's victory over Kansas City in the AFC title game and explains his voting process for the major league baseball Hall of Fame, saying the only fair way to vote is the numbers.

AP Deputy Sports Editor Oskar Garcia weighs in on the NFL's attempt to ban certain types of proposition bets and AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker offers his thoughts on free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, saying Machado's "Johnny Hustle" comments cost him money and the slow process has hurt baseball.