CNN: US warships pass through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The US Navy sailed two warships through the politically sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, CNN reported, quoting the US Pacific Fleet, which oversees operations in the area.

US Pacific Fleet spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman told CNN that the guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell and the USNS Walter S. Diehl "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait Transit" that was "in accordance with international law."

"The ships' transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows," Gorman was quoted as saying.

The incident came after China sent warplanes, specifically a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter and a Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane to circumnavigate Taiwan on Tuesday, giving rise to speculation about US Navy sending the two warship through the Strait to counteract China’s earlier airborne maneuver.

According to a Chinese-language China Times report, the two US Navy warships are still positioned in the Strait on Thursday night.

Two other pairs of US Navy ships also sailed through the Strait in October and November, only to be shadowed by multiple Chinese warships.

In July, the US conducted a similar operation. Prior to that, the transits occurred only about once a year, CNN reported.

“While the strait constitutes international waters, China is thought to be very sensitive about the presence of US military forces there,” CNN reported.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency said in report earlier this month that China has undertaken a series of military reforms and acquired new technology, expecting these modernization steps to eventually compel Taiwan's reunification with the mainland and deter any attempt by Taiwan to solidify its long-existing independence from China, CNN indicated.