NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in northern India say at least six people were killed when a building collapsed as workers were adding an additional floor to it.

Police officer Satbir Singh says a fourth story was being constructed on the building when it collapsed Wednesday in a village on the outskirts of Gurgaon in Haryana state. It was unclear whether the additional floor had been approved by authorities.

Singh says dozens of rescuers are searching for people who could be trapped in the debris.

Building collapses are common in India as builders try to cut corners by using substandard materials and as multi-storied structures are built with inadequate supervision or approval.