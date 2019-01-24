German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to receive the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Berlin on Thursday.

The meeting comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to salvage a withdrawal agreement that can win support of British lawmakers and the EU.

Barnier rejects backstop proposal:

No London-Dublin deal:

EU no-deal plans:

What happens next?

Barnier earlier dismissed London's demand to time-limit the deal's Irish backstop — a provision to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — in an interview with German public radio. Hard-line pro-Brexit lawmakers in London have suggested the time-limit as a way to secure their support for the withdrawal deal.In the same interview, Barnier said British Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal to sign a separate deal with Ireland to break the impasse was impossible. The Irish border would become an EU border and therefore affect all remaining EU member countries, he said.The remaining 27 EU member countries have been intensifying their preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Italy's Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it had drafted no-deal measures to protect the country's finance industry.The British parliament is scheduled to debate and vote on multiple next steps on January 29.

amp/rt (dpa, Reuters)

