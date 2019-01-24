  1. Home
Search resumes for plane carrying Argentine soccer player

By  Associated Press
2019/01/24 16:57
In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a

Sevilla's Ben Yedder shows a t-shirt reading 'To my brother, be strong, E. Sala' supporting Cardiff City FC's Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala, as ce

Flowers and tributes are placed outside Cardiff City Football Club, Wales, Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, after a plane with new signing Emiliano Sala on bo

Flowers and tributes are placed near the statue of Cardiff City footballer Frederick Charles Keenor outside Cardiff City Football Club, Wales, Wednesd

LONDON (AP) — The search has resumed to find the plane that was carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala as the operation moved into its third day.

The light aircraft with the 28-year-old striker and pilot David Ibbotson on board disappeared from radar on Monday night near Guernsey in the Channel Islands. Authorities have said they don't expect to find any survivors.

Guernsey Police said Thursday they were starting a coastal search of the islands.

Sala signed for Premier League team Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million). He was on his way to Wales after saying goodbye to his Nantes teammates in France on Monday.

