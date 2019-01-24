FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2019, file photo, Pahang state Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah arrives for a private event at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur. King Sultan
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state has been named Malaysia's new king, replacing Sultan Muhammad V who abdicated unexpectedly after just two years on the throne.
The 49-year-old ruler resigned Jan. 6 as Malaysia's 15th king, marking the first abdication in the nation's history and cutting short his five-year term. No reason was given, but the move came after he reportedly married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.
Keeper of the Ruler's Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, says the Conference of Rulers on Thursday elected Sultan Abdullah under a unique rotating monarchy system.
Sultan Abdullah is a key figure in several international sports bodies. He will be sworn in on Jan. 31 for a five-year term.