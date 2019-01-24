TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A New York resident recently shared her experience riding the Taipei Metro, describing the service as “one of the best mass transit systems in the world.”

Martha Sorren, who has lived in New York for seven years, wrote an article published by Insider about how she was impressed with the MRT, a major public transportation system in the capital of Taiwan.

According to her, Taipei Metro has lots to boast about, including its cleanness, inexpensive fares, efficiency, and clear signs. The relatively late start of the Taipei Metro service, which commenced in the 1990s, could be the reason that it has avoided many drawbacks of lousy subway systems, she believes.

Sorren provided a detailed account of the multiple merits of the Taipei Metro in the article, suggesting that it is something that other countries can learn from.

As eating and drinking are forbidden, it is little wonder that the MRT stays so clean. The cleanness of the bathrooms also surprised her to a great extent. Information about routes appears clear and comes in English, allowing for easy navigation. The installation of gates helps minimize the risk of accidents.

Probably one of the most laudable features of the Taipei Metro is its perfect punctuality rate. According to the the New Yorker, she never waited more than five minutes for a train. She also cited a report indicating that as many as 75 percent of the New York subway lines saw delays in 2017, while the Taipei MRT experienced fewer than 30 delays exceeding five minutes during the same year.

In fact, the metro has been a draw of Taipei as a tourist destination. Numerous media reports and travel guide websites including Lonely Planet recommended travel to Taipei, which is proud of its convenient public transportation. Last year, BBC ranked Taipei as one of the world’s most livable cities, one of the reasons being the sound transportation infrastructure.