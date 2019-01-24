TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government of the Philippines appears set to lower the “age of criminal liability” in the country from 15 years old to 12 years old, if a bill which just passed the House of Representatives proceeds unimpeded through the Senate.

The measure comes after President Duterte proposed the new policy as means of furthering his nationwide crackdown on drug use and drug dealers, many of whom operate by manipulating children to act as mules and money collectors.

President Duterte has been quoted claiming children have become instrumental to many illegal drug dealing operations.

“They are the ones who deliver the drug to customers, and they are the same ones who collect the payment. That’s how children are hooked into it, children as young as six, eight, nine, 14.”

Originally, the Duterte administration sought to lower the age at which a child could be tried as an adult from 15 to nine years old, however strong opposition in the lower House of Representatives led to the revised age of 12.



The bill was passed on its second reading in the House, reports AFP.

A number of NGOs, including UNICEF and Human Rights Watch, have expressed dismay and worry at the news.

“The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has stated that the age of criminal responsibility should be at least 14 years, and should under no circumstances be reduced below that,“ a Human Rights Watch campaigner, Carlos Conde, was quoted by the AFP.

The bill reportedly calls for children who are convicted of serious crimes to be detained in a “youth care facility” until they are 18, at which time, depending on the severity of the crime, they may be eligible for release if they demonstrate reformed behavior.

If the crime is especially heinous, or if they are deemed to still represent a threat to society, then they will be transferred to an adult prison at 18 years of age.

UNICEF has called the measure an “act of violence against children,” declaring such a change in the law will prove ineffective in combating the nation’s drug problem.