In Iran, parched lands hollowed by water pumping now sinking

By MEHDI FATTAHI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/24 14:04
This frame grab from an Aug. 8, 2018 video provided by Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, shows an aerial view of a massive hole caused by drought a

This frame grab from video taken on Aug. 8, 2018, provided by Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, shows an aerial view of massive holes caused by dro

This frame grab from video taken on Aug. 8, 2018, provided by Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, shows the edge of a massive hole caused by drought

This frame grab from video taken on Jan. 8, 2019, shows fissure in the land caused by drought and excessive water pumping, in Malard, west of Tehran,

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The parched landscape around Iran's capital, stressed by a 30-year drought and hollowed by excessive water pumping, has begun to sink dramatically.

It can be seen by satellite and on foot around Tehran.

Officials warn that what they call land subsidence poses a grave danger to a country where protests over water scarcity already have seen violence.

Tehran sits 1,200 meters — about 3,900 feet — above sea level against the Alborz Mountains on a plateau, and has rapidly grown over the last 100 years to a sprawling city of 13 million people in its metropolitan area.

All those people have put incredible pressure on water resources on a semi-arid plateau in a country that saw only 171 millimeters, about 6.7 inches, of rain last year.