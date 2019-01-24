|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|49
|37
|10
|2
|76
|199
|140
|20-5-0
|17-5-2
|12-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|147
|122
|14-7-3
|15-8-2
|13-5-1
|Toronto
|49
|30
|17
|2
|62
|174
|140
|14-11-1
|16-6-1
|7-6-2
|Montreal
|51
|28
|18
|5
|61
|154
|149
|14-10-2
|14-8-3
|9-5-4
|Washington
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|171
|162
|13-8-4
|14-9-2
|9-4-2
|Columbus
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|154
|146
|14-9-2
|14-8-1
|11-5-1
|Boston
|49
|27
|17
|5
|59
|143
|128
|17-7-1
|10-10-4
|12-6-2
|Pittsburgh
|48
|26
|16
|6
|58
|169
|146
|13-8-2
|13-8-4
|7-5-1
|Buffalo
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|140
|144
|14-6-3
|10-12-3
|8-6-3
|Carolina
|49
|23
|20
|6
|52
|135
|147
|13-8-4
|10-12-2
|7-7-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|21
|20
|7
|49
|139
|164
|13-6-5
|8-14-2
|4-7-3
|Florida
|48
|20
|20
|8
|48
|152
|170
|10-6-5
|10-14-3
|9-5-3
|Detroit
|51
|19
|25
|7
|45
|145
|172
|10-12-4
|9-13-3
|4-8-4
|Philadelphia
|48
|19
|23
|6
|44
|139
|169
|10-10-3
|9-13-3
|4-8-1
|New Jersey
|48
|18
|23
|7
|43
|140
|164
|13-6-4
|5-17-3
|6-8-1
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|156
|187
|12-10-4
|7-16-1
|6-8-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|190
|145
|17-4-5
|16-9-0
|9-5-1
|San Jose
|52
|29
|16
|7
|65
|187
|167
|17-4-4
|12-12-3
|10-4-3
|Winnipeg
|48
|31
|15
|2
|64
|167
|134
|18-6-2
|13-9-0
|10-7-0
|Nashville
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|159
|134
|16-9-0
|13-9-4
|8-5-0
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|156
|138
|16-5-3
|13-13-1
|11-4-2
|Minnesota
|50
|26
|21
|3
|55
|142
|142
|13-9-3
|13-12-0
|9-4-1
|Dallas
|49
|24
|21
|4
|52
|126
|128
|15-8-2
|9-13-2
|5-6-1
|Vancouver
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|145
|156
|12-9-3
|11-12-3
|6-5-3
|Colorado
|50
|22
|20
|8
|52
|169
|162
|10-8-5
|12-12-3
|4-7-3
|Anaheim
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|120
|153
|10-8-8
|11-13-1
|5-6-3
|Arizona
|50
|23
|23
|4
|50
|132
|142
|9-12-3
|14-11-1
|8-7-1
|St. Louis
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|139
|149
|12-13-2
|10-9-3
|6-7-3
|Edmonton
|50
|23
|24
|3
|49
|144
|163
|12-13-1
|11-11-2
|7-10-1
|Chicago
|51
|18
|24
|9
|45
|156
|190
|10-10-6
|8-14-3
|9-4-3
|Los Angeles
|50
|20
|26
|4
|44
|114
|150
|12-13-1
|8-13-3
|8-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose 7, Washington 6, OT
Arizona 3, Ottawa 2
Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Detroit 3, Edmonton 2
Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal 2, Arizona 1
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
St. Louis 5, Anaheim 1
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central at Pacific, 8:15 p.m.
Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 9:15 p.m.
All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 10:15 p.m.