BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Thursday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Semifinal

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (12), Australia, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, def. Sam Querrey, United States and Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinal

Rajeev Ram, United States and Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-0, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona (6), Spain, 7-6, 7-5.

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Otto Virtanen (3), Finland, 7-5, 6-3.

Filip Cristian Jianu (4), Romania, def. Cannon Kingsley (9), United States, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, def. Manon Leonard, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, def. Lulu Sun (7), Switzerland, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.