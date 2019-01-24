CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans are heading into uncharted political waters, with the young leader of a newly united and combative opposition claiming the presidency and socialist President Nicolas Maduro digging in for a fight with the Trump administration.

Violence flared again Wednesday during big protests across Venezuela, and at least seven deaths were reported in the escalating confrontation with Maduro, who has been increasingly criticized by many nations.

Congress leader Juan Guaido turned up the heat by declaring himself interim president before a mass of demonstrators in Caracas. He said it is the only way to end Maduro's "dictatorship."

The U.S., Canada and many Latin American countries quickly announced support for Guaido.

Maduro fired back by breaking relations with the U.S. and ordering its diplomats out. Washington says it will ignore the order.