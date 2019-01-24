Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela's opposition-run congress, declares himself interim president of Venezuela, during a rally demanding President Nicolas
Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela's opposition-run congress, rides on the back of a motorcycle as he greets supporters after declaring himself interim pr
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announces he is breaking relations with the U.S., to supporters from a balcony at Miraflores presidential palace i
A Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guardsmen keeps an eye out for anti-government protesters after a rally demanding the resignation of President Nicola
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up during the symbolic swearing-in of Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-run congress, who declared himse
Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela's opposition-run congress, waves at supporters after declaring himself interim president of the South American country,
An anti-government protester covers her face with a Venezuelan flag, and uses toothpaste around her eyes to help lessen the effect of tear gas, during
Anti-government protesters tear off razor wire from a wall surrounding a vacant lot, to make a barricade during clashes against the Venezuelan Bolivar
An anti-government protester readies gasoline bombs during clashes against the Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard, after a rally demanding the resig
Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guardsmen look for anti-government protesters after a rally demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro in Ca
Anti-government protesters seize a state vehicle to use as transport, after a rally demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas,
An anti-government protester wears a makeshift gas mask to protect himself from tear gas, during clashes with security forces after a rally demanding
Anti-government protesters burn an effigy of President Nicolas Maduro labeled usurper, after a rally demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Ma
Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard soldiers detain an anti-government protester, whose face they covered, after a rally demanding the resignation of
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans are heading into uncharted political waters, with the young leader of a newly united and combative opposition claiming the presidency and socialist President Nicolas Maduro digging in for a fight with the Trump administration.
Violence flared again Wednesday during big protests across Venezuela, and at least seven deaths were reported in the escalating confrontation with Maduro, who has been increasingly criticized by many nations.
Congress leader Juan Guaido turned up the heat by declaring himself interim president before a mass of demonstrators in Caracas. He said it is the only way to end Maduro's "dictatorship."
The U.S., Canada and many Latin American countries quickly announced support for Guaido.
Maduro fired back by breaking relations with the U.S. and ordering its diplomats out. Washington says it will ignore the order.