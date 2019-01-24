MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 22 points and seven assists, Nicolas Batum scored 18 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Jeremy Lamb and Tony Parker had 17 points each for Charlotte.

The game was the first since Grizzlies owner Robert Pera informed cornerstones Mike Conley and Marc Gasol they may be traded. The two Memphis stars did their jobs — Gasol with a triple-double on 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Conley adding 31 points — but the Grizzlies couldn't get closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Grizzlies and 13th in the past 14.

Charlotte shot 53 percent from the field, including 12 of 30 from outside the arc. That included Baum converting 4 of 6 from outside the arc.

The Hornets overcame a poor start from the field to shoot 51 percent in the first half, leading to a 58-54 lead at intermission.

The Grizzlies' third-quarter problems weren't as bad as in recent games, but the Hornets still outscored Memphis 28-22 in the frame to carry an 86-76 lead into the fourth.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points for Memphis, and JaMychal Green added 14 before fouling out.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Started the game missing eight of their first nine shots. ... Batum's 3-pointer in the first quarter moved him past Deron Williams for 66th on the NBA's career 3-point list with 1,180. ... Marvin Williams passed Rex Chapman for 12th on the franchise's scoring list. ... Parker has reached double figures in scoring three of the past four games.

Grizzlies: The game started on time despite an electrical fire near the sauna in the Grizzlies locker room about three hours before game time, leaving a distinct smoky smell in FedExForum. ... Memphis was moved from its locker room to the Memphis Tigers dressing area. ... Conley had 15 points in the fourth quarter, matching his season-best scoring in the final frame.

