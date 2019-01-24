  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Wanfang Hospital introduces HTC Vive VR 'patient education' app

HTC’s health care division, DeepQ, helped the hospital to launch the program with VIVE Focus headsets

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/24 11:49
(Photo from VIVE press release)

(Photo from VIVE press release)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s HTC is cooperating with Taipei’s Wanfang Hospital to utilize the virtual reality VIVE technology in the field of health care.

According to a press release by the company, the VIVE VR technology is being used at the hospital to create a virtual multi-user “patient education room,” where doctors can use sophisticated 3D models to explain medical issues and treatment options to patients.

HTC’s health care division, DeepQ is reportedly in charge of the project, which was launched this week at the hospital.

The patient education application will be used primarily be surgeons to demonstrate the procedures to patients and family members with questions and concerns over treatment.

The President of HTC’s DeepQ is quoted in the press release.

"Vive Focus can be used as a tool to break down barriers between doctors and their patients to improve care and drive education of patients to new levels. With Vive Focus, medical consultation can become mobile and more approachable to patients and doctors alike. We're proud to work with Taipei Municipal Wan Fang Hospital to explore how VR can begin to change medicine."

The application uses the Vive Focus, a stand-alone VR headset, which offers users a Hi-Res display with a 3K AMOLED screen. The equipment is easily portable, making almost any room suitable for use of the application.

Currently the program at Wanfang hospital has over 4,000 detailed anatomical models to assist in patient education, including “micro structures such as nerves and vessels.”

The system will be updated with new tools and features over time, and eventually patient files of the hospital’s Health Information System will be integrated, allowing for a digital review of the patient’s files while in the virtual education room, according to the press release.
Vive
HTC
Wanfang Hospital
health care
virtual reality

RELATED ARTICLES

Riot breaks out in E. China over expired vaccines, Taiwan offers to help
Riot breaks out in E. China over expired vaccines, Taiwan offers to help
2019/01/14 17:00
Taiwan’s HTC unveils new VR headsets at CES 2019
Taiwan’s HTC unveils new VR headsets at CES 2019
2019/01/09 11:00
HTC and Taipei Medical University set up world's first VR anatomy course
HTC and Taipei Medical University set up world's first VR anatomy course
2018/11/30 10:46
HTC remains in red in Q3 but gross margin improves
HTC remains in red in Q3 but gross margin improves
2018/11/13 19:36
Facebook launches id8 developers meeting in Taiwan
Facebook launches id8 developers meeting in Taiwan
2018/10/30 16:21