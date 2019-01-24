TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s HTC is cooperating with Taipei’s Wanfang Hospital to utilize the virtual reality VIVE technology in the field of health care.

According to a press release by the company, the VIVE VR technology is being used at the hospital to create a virtual multi-user “patient education room,” where doctors can use sophisticated 3D models to explain medical issues and treatment options to patients.

HTC’s health care division, DeepQ is reportedly in charge of the project, which was launched this week at the hospital.

The patient education application will be used primarily be surgeons to demonstrate the procedures to patients and family members with questions and concerns over treatment.

The President of HTC’s DeepQ is quoted in the press release.

"Vive Focus can be used as a tool to break down barriers between doctors and their patients to improve care and drive education of patients to new levels. With Vive Focus, medical consultation can become mobile and more approachable to patients and doctors alike. We're proud to work with Taipei Municipal Wan Fang Hospital to explore how VR can begin to change medicine."

The application uses the Vive Focus, a stand-alone VR headset, which offers users a Hi-Res display with a 3K AMOLED screen. The equipment is easily portable, making almost any room suitable for use of the application.

Currently the program at Wanfang hospital has over 4,000 detailed anatomical models to assist in patient education, including “micro structures such as nerves and vessels.”

The system will be updated with new tools and features over time, and eventually patient files of the hospital’s Health Information System will be integrated, allowing for a digital review of the patient’s files while in the virtual education room, according to the press release.