  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s transgender cabinet minister Audrey Tang among top 100 Global Thinkers

Audrey Tang recognized for her unconventional approach to breaking barriers

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/24 11:44
Audrey Tang

Audrey Tang (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) has been selected as one of the top 100 Global Thinkers in the 10th edition of the rankings released by Foreign Policy, an American publication focused on global affairs.

Tang joins a list of prominent political figures and influential thinkers in the category of “Readers’ Choices,” including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Peter Navarro, who is a trade advisor to U.S. President Trump, and former first lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama.

Hailed as the world’s only transgender cabinet minister, Audrey Tang rose to fame as a computer programmer and entrepreneur, according to the publication. She is known for her iconoclastic approach to the job as a digital minister, who endeavors to challenge preconceptions and assist entrepreneurs with securing solutions to social problems, reported the Straits Times.

To demonstrate her devotion to her portfolio as a cabinet member in digital affairs, Tang addressed the United Nations using an iPad in 2018, wrote Foreign Policy.

Lee Kai-fu (李開復), Taiwanese venture capitalist and writer, has also been ranked as one of the top ten Global Thinkers in the Technology section.

As the founder of the venture capital fund Sinovation, Lee has worked for some of the most prestigious tech companies including Apple, Microsoft, and Google. He asserts that humankind can coexist with artificial intelligence, and believes that China will surpass the U.S. in global tech competition thanks to its revved-up start-up culture, according to the rankings.

This year the rankings are divided into ten categories, which are the Top 10 of the Last 10 Years, 40 & Under, Defense & Security, Energy & Climate, Technology, Economics & Business, Science & Health, Activism & the Arts, and Readers’ Choices.

Photo credit: foreignpolicy.com
Audrey Tang
UN
Sinovation
digital
AI
transgender

RELATED ARTICLES

AI should be 'focal point' for Taiwan military to oppose China threat, says Defense Inst. Dir.
AI should be 'focal point' for Taiwan military to oppose China threat, says Defense Inst. Dir.
2019/01/12 17:26
Taiwan foreign, defense and China ministers to stay on
Taiwan foreign, defense and China ministers to stay on
2019/01/12 15:07
US reportedly looking for sites for second Trump-Kim summit
US reportedly looking for sites for second Trump-Kim summit
2019/01/04 17:52
North Korean leader says he’s ready for more talks with Trump
North Korean leader says he’s ready for more talks with Trump
2019/01/01 09:25
Taiwan AI Labs and Microsoft launch AI platform to facilitate genetic analysis
Taiwan AI Labs and Microsoft launch AI platform to facilitate genetic analysis
2018/12/28 15:15