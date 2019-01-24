All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 Carolina 49 23 20 6 52 135 147 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 156 138 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 134 Minnesota 49 25 21 3 53 137 140 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Colorado 49 22 19 8 52 167 157 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 145 156 Anaheim 50 21 20 9 51 119 148 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 St. Louis 48 21 22 5 47 134 148 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 7, Washington 6, OT

Arizona 3, Ottawa 2

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Detroit 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 2, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central at Pacific, 8:15 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 9:15 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 10:15 p.m.