  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/24 11:17
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122
Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140
Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149
Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162
Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146
Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128
Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146
Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144
Carolina 49 23 20 6 52 135 147
N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164
Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170
Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172
Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169
New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164
Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145
San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167
Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 156 138
Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 134
Minnesota 49 25 21 3 53 137 140
Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128
Colorado 49 22 19 8 52 167 157
Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 145 156
Anaheim 50 21 20 9 51 119 148
Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142
Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163
St. Louis 48 21 22 5 47 134 148
Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190
Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 7, Washington 6, OT

Arizona 3, Ottawa 2

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Detroit 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 2, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled Friday's Games No games scheduled
Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central at Pacific, 8:15 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 9:15 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 10:15 p.m.