BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/01/24 10:49
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 15 11 3 1 26 8 36
Defensa y Justicia 15 9 6 0 21 9 33
Atletico Tucuman 14 8 4 2 27 15 28
Huracan 15 7 6 2 19 12 27
Velez Sarsfield 15 7 4 4 19 16 25
Boca Juniors 13 7 3 3 17 10 24
Independiente 15 6 5 4 24 16 23
Godoy Cruz 14 7 2 5 16 11 23
Aldosivi 15 7 2 6 15 16 23
Santa Fe 15 6 4 5 15 15 22
Banfield 15 5 6 4 13 12 21
River Plate 13 5 4 4 17 9 19
Newell's 15 5 3 7 14 12 18
Estudiantes 15 4 6 5 15 15 18
Talleres 15 5 3 7 14 14 18
Rosario Central 14 5 3 6 11 16 18
Tigre 15 4 5 6 17 25 17
Colon 15 3 7 5 14 20 16
San Martin de T. 15 3 7 5 13 21 16
Lanus 15 3 6 6 13 20 15
Gimnasia 15 4 3 8 11 20 15
San Lorenzo 15 2 8 5 15 20 14
San Martin 14 4 2 8 14 19 14
Belgrano 15 2 6 7 10 18 12
Argentinos Jrs 15 2 4 9 5 15 10
Patronato Parana 15 2 4 9 16 27 10
Thursday, Jan. 24

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 2

Friday, Jan. 25

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus 2200 GMT

Banfield vs. San Martin 2200 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 26

Defensa y Justicia vs. San Lorenzo 0010 GMT

Huracan vs. Rosario Central 2010 GMT

Tigre vs. San Martin de T. 2010 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia 2220 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 27

Aldosivi vs. Racing Club 0030 GMT

Independiente vs. Talleres 2010 GMT

Belgrano vs. Santa Fe 2010 GMT

River Plate vs. Patronato Parana 2220 GMT

Monday, Jan. 28

Newell's vs. Boca Juniors 0030 GMT

Colon vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield 0010 GMT

Thursday, Jan. 31

Godoy Cruz vs. River Plate 0000 GMT