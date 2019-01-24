SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In an apparent exception to its sanctuary protections, officials agreed on Wednesday to work with federal authorities to extradite a felony rape suspect from Canada.

The legislation allows the city to notify immigration authorities if Mohamed Ben Azaza posts bail, is acquitted or there isn't enough evidence to try him in San Francisco. The Department of Homeland Security requested the notification.

The rules committee of the Board of Supervisors called the legislation a "technical clarification" and blasted the Trump administration for making the request.

San Francisco is a sanctuary for people who are in the country illegally and generally prohibits communication between city employees and the federal government on a person's immigration status.

The San Francisco Examiner first reported on the legislation. The full board will consider it next week.