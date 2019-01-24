MADRID (AP) — Sevilla took advantage of Lionel Messi's absence, beating Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder scored in the second half to give Sevilla a big edge in the rematch of last year's final, which Barcelona won for its fourth straight Copa title. Sevilla also lost the 2016 final to its Catalan rival.

The second leg will be next week in Barcelona, when the hosts are expected to have Messi and the other regular starters who were rested in Seville.

Ben Yedder celebrated his goal by showing support to Argentine player Emiliano Sala, who is missing after officials lost contact with the small passenger plane in which he was flying two days ago. Ben Yedder showed a shirt with a phrase in Spanish saying: "To my brother. Stay strong. E. Sala."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni