ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on plot to attack an upstate New York Muslim community (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state police are increasing patrols around an upstate New York Muslim community named Islamberg that was targeted for attack "out of an abundance of caution."

Police in the Rochester area say four people with access to guns and homemade explosives planned an attack on the enclave. Three men face weapons possession and conspiracy charges. A 16-year-old is charged as an adolescent offender.

Cuomo said Wednesday he also is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to assist authorities in the investigation.

The Democratic governor says "we stand with the Muslim community and we will hold those behind this thwarted plot responsible to the full extent of the law."

___

9:30 a.m.

A Muslim group says news that four people planned an attack on their upstate New York community has sent shockwaves through the rural enclave.

The Muslims of America on Wednesday thanked authorities who say they foiled an attack on the rural community of Islamberg, west of the Catskills.

Police in suburban Rochester said Tuesday three men and a high school student had access to 23 rifles and shotguns, and three homemade explosives.

The Muslims of America said in a statement the alleged plotters and any accomplices should be fully prosecuted. They said it was tragic that religious intolerance continues to fester in the United States.

Three men face weapons possession and conspiracy charges. A 16-year-old is charged as an adolescent offender.