ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Olympic gold medalists Nadia Comaneci and Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be team captains for the inaugural Aurora Games, a sports and entertainment festival for female athletes.

Joyner-Kersee, an Olympic track-and-field star, will lead athletes from North and South America. Comaneci, the first gymnast to receive a perfect 10 in Olympic competition, will captain Team World. The festival will be held in August in Albany, New York.

Events include gymnastics, basketball, ice hockey, figure skating, tennis and beach volleyball.

Organizer Jerry Solomon says the festival will be televised live for three hours a day in 60 countries.

The winning team of the six days of competition will receive a trophy named in honor of Babe Didrikson Zaharias, recognized as one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

