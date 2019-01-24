MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee says there is no chance its team could be banned from next year's Olympics, even though that's the consequence threatened by a key World Anti-Doping Agency committee if it finds Russia faked key lab data.

After Russia turned over data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, more than two weeks after a Dec. 31 deadline, WADA said it wouldn't ban Russia's anti-doping agency for missing the deadline.

However, WADA's Compliance Review Committee has said it will recommend a blanket Olympic ban on Russia for next year's games in Tokyo if the data — which was under guard by Russian law enforcement — has been tampered with.

ROC president Stanislav Pozdnyakov says in a statement "there is no basis for these kinds of fears."

