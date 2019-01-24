BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has signed promising 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frankie de Jong from Ajax for 75 million euros ($85.5 million).

The deal could reach 86 million euros including possible add-ons depending on the youngster's and the team's performances during the five-year contract.

The transfer was finalized on Wednesday by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu in Amsterdam.

Barcelona calls De Jong "one of Europe's most promising midfield talents." It says he has "an excellent reading of the game and ability to provide the killer pass."

