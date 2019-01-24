  1. Home
  2. World

NASA replaces astronaut on Boeing's 1st crew launch

By MARCIA DUNN , AP Aerospace Writer,Associated Press
2019/01/24 00:44
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 29, 2011 file photo, space shuttle Endeavour crew member Mike Fincke waves to onlookers after arriving for a practice co

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 29, 2011 file photo, space shuttle Endeavour crew member Mike Fincke waves to onlookers after arriving for a practice co

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has replaced an astronaut assigned to Boeing's first launch with a crew.

Astronaut Eric Boe was pulled Tuesday from the upcoming test flight for unspecified medical reasons, after more than three years of training. Taking his seat will be Mike Fincke, a former space station commander.

Boeing plans to launch its first Starliner capsule without a crew this spring, followed by a launch with astronauts this summer to the International Space Station.

SpaceX — NASA's other commercial crew partner — could launch its Dragon capsule, minus a crew, next month. The capsule and Falcon rocket were on the launch pad Wednesday for a test engine firing.

Boe and three other NASA astronauts were chosen in 2015 as the first commercial crew members.