KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Patrick Kueng is retiring from the sport, four years after winning the world downhill title in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

The Swiss ski federation says the 35-year-old speed specialist announced his decision Wednesday, six days after getting a mild concussion from a downhill training crash on the Lauberhorn course in Wengen, Switzerland.

A few months after winning the world title in February 2015, Kueng injured his left knee, forcing him to end the 2015-16 season prematurely. He only returned to World Cup skiing in December 2016 but failed to match his old level. However, he missed another downhill medal by only 0.02 seconds at the worlds in St. Moritz in 2017.

In 125 starts during his 10-year World Cup career, Kueng won two races — a super-G in Beaver Creek in December 2013 and the classic downhill in Wengen the next month.

Kueng competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics but failed to make the top 10 of either the downhill or the super-G race.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports