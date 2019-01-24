MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille has signed striker Mario Balotelli from French rival Nice until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Italian was the top scorer for Nice over the past two seasons but failed to score in 10 league games this season and fell out of favor with coach Patrick Vieira.

Marseille did not give financial details. The southern French club had made Balotelli a priority signing during the off-season transfer window but the move fell through.

Marseille strikers Valere Germain and Kostas Mitroglou have struggled to score goals this season, meaning winger Florian Thauvin has often had to play as an emergency striker.

Balotelli has not played for Nice since Dec. 4. But could be put straight into the Marseille team for Friday's home game against second-place Lille.

Marseille is in seventh place and needs to finish third to enter the qualifying rounds for next season's Champions League.

